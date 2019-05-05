But What if I'm Not a Plotter with Lisa Kessler

Do you enjoy the thrill of writing without a net? Does intense plotting suck all the joy out of your story? Then you may be a pantser aka writer who writes by the seat of their pants, and this is the class for you. We’re going to look at creative ways to keep the story going when you get stuck or maybe wrote yourself into a corner, and some tools to avoid pitfalls like major rewrites. Plenty of tips and tricks for those of us who don’t plot.

