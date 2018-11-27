Podcast to Published! with Amy Roost

In order to get your book published, you need to get noticed. This is no easy task in the digital age when our attention is pulled in multiple directions. The traditional way of getting noticed–sending a query letter to a literary agent–still works for some, but did you know there’s a way to get noticed by a literary agent and/or publisher without ever writing a single query letter? And, no, we’re not talking a blog here, we’re talking a podcast!

In this workshop you will learn how to tap into the podcast craze in order to get you and your book noticed. A story-based podcast can pique the interest of agents and publishers while an interview-based podcast can serve as an audio calling card to complement social media, your website, and other marketing channels.

Podcasting is fun and exciting, but creating a professional-sounding podcast isn’t as simple as it may seem. This workshop walks you through what all is entailed in creating a podcast, how to publish it to a host server, how to get it heard, and how to tie it into your book’s overall marketing strategy.