Adobe Chapel 3950 Conde St., San Diego, California 92110

PoeFest will include staged performances of works by Edgar Allan Poe and other authors of the phantasmic. Travis Rhett Wilson returns as Mr Poe, with Walter Ritter, Jason D. Rennie, Jane Longenecker, Paul Maley, David Phillip Fishman, Eric Minella and Jane Jacobs. Stories include The Pit and the Pendulum, Berenice and The Little Frenchman, and The Black Cat, among others.

Tickets are $20 for each program. An $80 Festival Pass provides a ticket for each of the 6 programs.

PoeFest is produced by Write Out Loud in partnership with Save Our Heritage Organization.

Please note this historic site is not wheelchair accessible.

For tickets call (619) 297 – 8953 or visit http://writeoutloudsd.com/buy-tickets/

Adobe Chapel 3950 Conde St., San Diego, California 92110
619-297-8953
