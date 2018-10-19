PoeFest will include staged performances of works by Edgar Allan Poe and other authors of the phantasmic, set in the beautifully eerie Historic Adobe Chapel .

Performs Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The cast includes performers Rhianna Basore, Paul Maley, Jason D. Rennie, Jane Longenecker, Walter Ritter, Steve Smith, Rachael VanWormer, Tim West & Travis Rhett Wilson. Tickets are $20 for each program. A $75 Festival Pass provides a ticket for each of the 6 programs.