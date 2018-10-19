Poe Fest
Adobe Chapel 3950 Conde St., San Diego, California 92110
PoeFest will include staged performances of works by Edgar Allan Poe and other authors of the phantasmic, set in the beautifully eerie Historic Adobe Chapel .
Performs Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
The cast includes performers Rhianna Basore, Paul Maley, Jason D. Rennie, Jane Longenecker, Walter Ritter, Steve Smith, Rachael VanWormer, Tim West & Travis Rhett Wilson. Tickets are $20 for each program. A $75 Festival Pass provides a ticket for each of the 6 programs.
Books, Festival, Theater