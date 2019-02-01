Acclaimed poet GennaRose Nethercott will be at The Book Catapult on Friday, February 1st at 7:30pm to discuss and sign her new book, The Lumberjack's Dove.

In her debut narrative poem The Lumberjack's Dove GennaRose Nethercott brings to bear an enchanting fabulist sensibility in her haunting story of a woodsman who cuts his hand off with an axe - only to watch it shapeshift into a dove. Nethercott's striking inciting image gives way to what Pulitzer Prize-winner and former Poet Laureate Louise Glück calls “a meditation on attachment, on loss, on transformation.”

"My reading includes an intricate shadow-puppetry crankie box, animating segments of the text through 60 feet of scrolling, panoramic hand-cut paper images. The reading functions as a sort of hybrid poetry reading/theater piece..."

GennaRose Nethercott’s book The Lumberjack’s Dove was selected by Louise Glück as a winner of the National Poetry Series for 2017. She is also the lyricist behind the narrative song collection Modern Ballads, and is a Mass Cultural Council Artist Fellow. Her work has appeared widely in journals and anthologies including BOMB, The Massachusetts Review, The Offing, and PANK, and she has been a writer-in-residence at the Shakespeare & Company bookstore, Art Farm Nebraska, and The Vermont Studio Center, among others. A born Vermonter, she tours nationally and internationally composing poems-to-order for strangers on a 1952 Hermes Rocket typewriter.