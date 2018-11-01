Grossmont College's Creative Writing Program is honored and excited to showcase one of our own, Joe Medina, in a reading and launch of his new poetry collection, The Scorpion's Mineral Eye (San Diego City Works Press 2018.) Having completed his Master’s from San Diego State with a creative dissertation in poetry, Medina joined the GC faculty in 1987 and spearheaded the college's first Puente Project, as well as launching the annual Celebration of Banned Books readings. After his retirement in spring of 2012, Medina set to work on completing his first book-length collection poetry. Joe’s reading engagement in Griffin Gate (Building 60) is part of a regional reading tour to promote his new book. Copies will be available for purchase and signing.