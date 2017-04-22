Poetic Youth, an organization offering free poetry and writing workshops to San Diego’s underserved youth, is proud to announce the first Poetic Youth Literary Festival at San Diego State University. This two-day festival and book fair will offer young poets unprecedented access to dynamic literary performances and breakout workshops with writers from San Diego and beyond. Festival participants, many from communities where access to arts education is limited, will learn from and work alongside professional writers. Workshop leaders will include Chingona Fire, Shannon Linzer, Katie Harroff, and Kevin Cullen. This one-of-a-kind literary event will culminate with participants having their poems published in a festival anthology, ready to take home on Sunday during the book fair.