Poetry IV: Prose Poetry—Poetry in Forms—Organization of Your Manuscript with Ron Salisbury and Seretta Martin

Workshop Description:

The student in this workshop will delve into the more formal forms of poetry styles; their histories and contemporary usage. We will continue to discuss the design and organization of complete books of poetry, both the chapbook and the full book.

Objectives:

Upon completion of this workshop, you will have:

1) become familiar with the syllabic forms, prose poems, sonnet, pantoum, short poem, villanelle and sestina.

2) dissected the different approaches to poetry book organization.

3) read and analyzed two books of poetry.

4) presented to the class the results of research on one book of poetry.

Week 1 Introduction to Poetry Four, review tips for evaluating a book of poetry, poem critique, workshop etiquette. Poetry Forms-syllabic poems (haiku, Hybum, Landay, etc.) In-class writing prompt. Homework: begin to pick/order your books. Each student will choose two poetry books to study. Take home writing prompt.

Week 2 Prose poetry, the short poem.

Read and critique workshop.

Week 3 The sonnet, the Pantoum.

Read and critique workshop.

Week 4 The villanelle, the sestina.

Read and critique workshop.

Week 5 Discussion and student presentations on poetry book structure.

Assignments: Each participant will choose two books of poetry and complete the analysis of both the poems and the structure/organization of the books, submit, by week 5, a one to two page analysis of the books and be ready to give a short presentation about the findings to the class of one of the books. Poem prompts will be given each week with the anticipation that the participants will generate new work. Participants are expected to actively participate in the read and critique portions of the workshop.