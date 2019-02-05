Poetry Out Loud Regional Finals

FREE EVENT!

San Diego Central Library hosts the San Diego County finals for the 2019 Poetry Out Loud National Recitation Contest which provides opportunities for high school students to read and recite poetry with their peers listening and win cash prizes. Come to support local students expand their appreciation for poetry and language. The top two students will win an opportunity to compete at the State level in Sacramento, CA.

Created by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, Poetry Out Loud is managed in California by the California Arts Council and in San Diego by Write Out Loud. Since 2005, it has grown to reach over 3 million students and 50,000 teachers from 10,000 schools in every state, Washington, DC, US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.