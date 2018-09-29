Please join us for a three hour class on “Poetry of Place,” where we will read poems of place by various poets, including Billy Collins, Mary Oliver, Pablo Neruda, Jane Hirshfield, David Whyte, and Wendell Berry. A brief introduction to poetry will be part of this class, including a few simple forms, as well as the opportunity to write or begin your own “poem of place” in any form you like (poems of place can be about nature, a city, your backyard, or even an inner place…). You are welcome to bring a photo of a place you’d like to write about, or even a finished short poem to read in class if time allows.

Members: $45

Nonmembers: $54

BUY TICKETS HERE: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2018-09-29-poetry-of-place-with-karen-kenyon

PLEASE NOTE: It is best to register at least a week before the start of a class to help our instructors prepare and ensure that a class does not get cancelled or rescheduled.