Poetry of Place with Kim Kenyon

Please join us for a class on “Poetry of Place,” where we will read poems of place by various poets, including Billy Collins, Mary Oliver, Pablo Neruda, Jane Hirshfield, David Whyte, and Wendell Berry. A brief introduction to poetry will be part of this class, including a few simple forms, as well as the opportunity to write or begin your own “poem of place” in any form you like (poems of place can be about nature, a city, your backyard, or even an inner place…). You are welcome to bring a photo of a place you’d like to write about, or even a finished short poem to read in class if time allows.

To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-poetry-of-place-with-karen-kenyon/