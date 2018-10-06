Poetry Therapy: The Practical Application of Poetry to Everyday Life

Igor Goldkind will be relating his own personal experience in writing and producing his work 'Is She Available?' as well as relate and demonstrate his technique for recognizing and naming emotions through the writing and reading-aloud of Poetry.

Poetry is beneficial to this process as it can often be used as a vehicle for the expression of emotions that might otherwise be difficult to express.

Poetry therapy has been used as part of the treatment approach for a number of concerns, including borderline personality, suicidal ideation, identity issues, perfectionism, and grief.

Several studies support poetry therapy as one approach to the treatment of depression, as it has been repeatedly shown to relieve depressive symptoms, improve self-esteem and self-understanding, and encourage the articulation of feelings. Researchers have also demonstrated poetry therapy's ability to reduce anxiety and stress in people