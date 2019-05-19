…Ah, poems amount to so little when you write them too early in your life. You ought to wait and gather sense and sweetness for a whole lifetime, and a long one if possible, and then, at the very end, you might perhaps be able to write ten good lines. For poems are not, as people think, simply emotions (one has emotions early enough)—they are…

This is part of a quote by Rilke. What is he talking about? Come find out! We’ll read and discuss the entire quote, enjoying prompts as we go. Our workshop will focus on writing after a brief study of model poems that show how poets have considered TIME and BELIEF in diverse ways. From childhood to old age our beliefs about life and our concepts of time change drastically. Let’s see how some poets unwind time and others skillfully set time in reverse. (If you come across a good example of this that you’d like to share, please bring it to class.)

Through several writing prompts you’ll be inspired to explore a flood of ideas. Bring a plethora of paper and sharp pencils or, if you’re like me, you may want to bring technical pencils that don’t require sharpening. Does the grind of a pencil sharpener annoy your muse? How much does noise and sound enter into your poems? Now there’s a thought! What annoys your muse? Why not write a poem about that and bring 10 copies? Or, if you’d rather, you are welcome to bring another (1) page poem for the constructive group critique near the conclusion of our workshop. This critique is optional!

To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-05-19-poetry-of-time-and-belief-with-seretta-martin/