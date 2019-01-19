Poetry–Unmasked: Dare to Bare It On the Page with Tania Pryputniewicz

During this time of profound upheaval on all fronts from politics to relations between the sexes, come explore an overlooked part of life that bridges us to joy, humor, personal agency, and intimacy. Yes, we are talking about sex, and writing about sex.

Why write about sex? Why share your stories beyond the pages of your journal? We will use the anthology, Unmasked: Women Write About Sex and Intimacy After Fifty as a source of inspiration. Feminist leader and writer Gloria Steinem writes, “Sex for women after 50 is invisible for the same reason that contraception, abortion and sex between two women or two men has been forbidden: sexuality is supposed to be only about procreation. This lie was invented by patriarchy, monotheism, racism, and other hierarchies. Sex is and always has been also about bonding, communicating, and pleasure. Unmasked helps restore a human right.”

During this two-hour workshop, you’ll be offered four writing invitations mirroring the anthology’s structure: herbs (enticement) for writing about experiences of sexual playfulness, pomegranate (tasting) for writing about dating and trying different things; bread (sustenance) for writing about satisfying and or/long-term relationships; and figs (sweetness) for writing about the sweetness that can come from a delicious and loving bond that is both sexual and intimate.

While the anthology focuses on women over the age of fifty, women writers of any age wishing to put their reflections, reveries, past experiences or future desires on the page are welcome.

This is a show-up, write, and share class; we will look at excerpts from the anthology and write together. Walk-ins welcome; pre-registration recommended to ensure your copy of the anthology.

Course fee includes a copy of the anthology