Poets for Change and Poetic Matrix

On Friday, Sept. 21, Poetry & Art Series 2018 presents a reading by Karen An-hwei Lee, Julie Corrales, Poetic Matrix and poets from 100,000 Poets for Change featuring authors Shadab Zeest Hamshi, Joe Milosch, Jim Moreno, John Peterson, Tomas Gayton, Brandon Cesmat, Jeeni Cricenzo, Michael Turner-Ortega, Lori Walkington and Rex Butters. Hosted by Michael Klam. DJ Barry Thomas will provide music and sound throughout the show. This interactive arts and culture experience will include beverages, snacks and time to mingle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Members are free, nonmembers $6 at the door. The event takes place at the San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park.