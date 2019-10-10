The Poets Vote

The Queen Bee's & the San Diego/Tijuana ReEvolutionary Poets Brigade host an evening of spoken word, education, and voter registration. Poets Sharon Elise, Rex Butters, Pilar R. Aranda, Joe Milosch, Lori Walkington, & Jim Moreno will share the stage with talks by Kumeyaay Elder Stan Rodriguez, & poets Pilar R. Aranda & Sharon Elise. Films of immigrant Hip Hop poets will be also be shown. The event is to motivate people to vote. Hosted by Jim Moreno and filmed by Rex Butters. No cover.