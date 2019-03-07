Poets Without Borders Perform at Mesa College Art Gallery Exhibition: Artivismo Loko!

POETS WITHOUT BORDERS

Featuring Beat Poet Laureate Chris Vannoy,

National Slam Poetry Champion Viet Mai,

Taco Shop Poetess Jackie Lopez, Izzy Blaze, Yvonne King + Igor Goldkind

Will Perform at the Mesa College Gallery Reception for

Mario Torero's new retrospective: Artivismo Loko

Thursday, March 7th 6:30 pm

Mario Torero is an internationally renowned muralist and a legend of the Chicano

community. The exhibition celebrates his public art and personal work. One of the

founders of Chicano Park and the Centro Cultural de la Raza, he has graced the walls

of cities all over the world with powerful visions of cultural empowerment.

The title of the exhibition includes a term that Torero coined: “Artivism” as the marriage of art and activism.

POETS WITHOUT BORDERS is a gypsy band of poets inspired by and dedicated to the Artivist vision inspired by artist/muralist Mario Torero.

By using both visual and literary arts to promote progressive social change and voice resistance to injustice. POETS WITHOUT BORDERS promotes the higher values of Freedom, Justice, Liberty, Planetary Sustainability and Human Rights.

We also think Poetry is better than prayer because you don’t have to pretend that

someone is listening.

Mesa College Art Gallery: 619 388-2829

Poets Without Borders: Igor Goldkind 858 349 6429

￼￼