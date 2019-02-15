Poets Without Borders do Stand Up Tregedy

Poets Without Borders are having a round table reading of poetry centered around the theme of

LOST LOVE

Featuring Beat Poet Laureate of America Chris Vannoy; of the human tribe, Michael Turner; out of the blue into the black jazz poet Tomas Gayton; your parasite, Igor Goldkind; and last but not least, Taco Poetess Jackie Lopez, perhaps Yvonne?

Some may think this to be gathering of dejected and disgruntled lovers who tried to avoid Valentine's Day and instead have built a wall of resentment around the whole notion of romantic love.

Either we think its a servant of memory or that it doesn't exist at all.

There's truth to be found, and that's all we're after.

Some truth.

Come and listen for a

Highly Recommended Donation of $5

Seating is limited but not if you can stand for it.

Drop me an email at realpoetrytherapy@gmail.com

Chris Vannoy

John Rippo

Michael Turner

Tomas Gayton

Jackie Lopez

For an uncivilized evening of

STAND UP TRAGEDY

I can see you :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux152-hBt08

Come Support the Arts by buying some.