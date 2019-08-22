'Whisper Network' Book Talk

"If only you had listened to us,” they tell us on page one of Chandler Baker's Whisper Network, “none of this would have happened." In this Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick, lies will be uncovered. Secrets will be exposed. And not everyone will survive. Part page-turning thriller, part smart examination of the #MeToo movement, part feminist rallying cry… don't miss this wonderful read and event! Newcomers welcome! For questions, call 619-225-0465.