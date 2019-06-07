Power in Diversity

Point Loma High School 2335 Chatsworth Blvd., San Diego, California 92106

Come see our wonderful dancers take the stage as we express our feelings on feminism, diversity, and unity. Our showcase is one you have NEVER seen before and is filled with unique ideas and experiences from around the world. Join us as we collaborate to create an empowering message, TOGETHER WE ARE STRONG

Point Loma High School 2335 Chatsworth Blvd., San Diego, California 92106
Dance, Theater
Ocean Beach
