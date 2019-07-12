Point Loma Summer Concerts is proud to announce their 19th season of concerts at Point Loma Park. The all-volunteer committee is bringing introducing four new bands and bringing back a crowd favorite from last year.

Here’s the lineup for the 2019 Point Loma Summer Concerts. All concerts are on Fridays with Jr. Stage bands performing at 5:30 p.m. and Main Stage acts starting at 6:30 p.m.

July 12: Fortunate Son –Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band

July 19: Band Overboard –Yacht Rock: soft rock from the 70s and 80s

July 26: Full Strength Funk – Like their name: Earth Wind & Fire, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye and Pharrell Williams

August 2: Doctor Wu – Steely Dan tribute band

August 11 – Pine Mountain Logs – Pop rock cover band playing hits from the 60s through the 90s