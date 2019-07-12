Point Loma Summer Concerts
Point Loma Park 1049 Catalina Blvd., San Diego, California 92107
Point Loma Summer Concerts is proud to announce their 19th season of concerts at Point Loma Park. The all-volunteer committee is bringing introducing four new bands and bringing back a crowd favorite from last year.
Here’s the lineup for the 2019 Point Loma Summer Concerts. All concerts are on Fridays with Jr. Stage bands performing at 5:30 p.m. and Main Stage acts starting at 6:30 p.m.
July 12: Fortunate Son –Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band
July 19: Band Overboard –Yacht Rock: soft rock from the 70s and 80s
July 26: Full Strength Funk – Like their name: Earth Wind & Fire, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye and Pharrell Williams
August 2: Doctor Wu – Steely Dan tribute band
August 11 – Pine Mountain Logs – Pop rock cover band playing hits from the 60s through the 90s