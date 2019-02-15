Let’s POKE Sicilian Style - DIY Poke Bowl Night

Get ready for this healthy food obsession that will bring you to a new level of enjoying raw fish.

In this intriguing pop-up culinary experience, we will introduce you to the Poke Love Bowl Sicilian style! Learn about Sicilian flavors from our chefs as you create your perfect poke bowl and mingle with friends and strangers. Our menu is filled with 100% fresh and locally sourced ingredients including the freshest and best seafood from local sustainable fishmongers.

We will offer this poke journey in a wonderful private home for a one-of-a-kind experience! Guests are welcome to bring their favorite adult beverage (there is NO corkage fee). All our guests will receive a sweet treat of Italian Confetti offered by "DOLCE Italian Sweets" (www.dolceitaliansweet.com).

This is a community pop up dinner and all are welcome, singles and couples!

Our delicious offer is here:

1. DIY Poke Bowl Sicilian Style

2. Poke Octopus Bruschetta with Prager Bros Artisan Bread

3. Brioche with homemade Gelato perfectly roasted by you around our fire pit

Please note that we have a preset menu for this event and unfortunately we cannot accommodate any dietary restrictions or food allergies.

RSVP: Our social pop-up dinner is designed for 25 guests and an RSVP is required to attend. Please email us at info@cucinamigrante asap to reserve your seat as this event will sell out.

VALUE: $49 per person (price includes all). You are welcome to bring your favorite beverage for no corkage fee. Slow food and sharing meals is our formula to create unique culinary experiences.

VENUE: Our venue is a beautiful craftsman house located in Golden Hill. Address will be disclosed to all guests after the finalization of your RSVP.