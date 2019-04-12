Polish Shabbat

Do you miss traditional Polish Jewish food? Do you want to feel heimish once again? Would you like to learn about Polish Yiddish from a heritage speaker? The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America is excited to invite you to a Polish Yiddish Shabbat potluck with our guest speaker, UCSD Professor of Linguistics Marc Gallerek.

Please invite your mishpokhe and khaverim! Polish, Jewish, non-Polish and non-Jewish participants of all ages are welcome!

This is a potluck, please bring a Polish/Jewish dish to share! Plenty of parking will be available at the venue.

To RSVP or ask questions please e-mail info@yaaana.com or call 619-719-1776.