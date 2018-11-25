Pomegranate Days
Oasis Camel Dairy 26757 Old Julian Hwy, Ramona, California 92065
Best Thanksgiving Weekend EVER!
Camels love pomegranates so come feed our tasty crop to our herd of friendly camels. Enjoy camel rides, circus acts under a colorful big-top, the Wild West Turkey Stampede, our adorable mini sheep petting town, food, games and fun!
You've seen us on DIRTY JOBS w/ Mike Rowe and BIZARRE FOODS w/ Andrew Zimmern.
Get off the couch, out of the mall and make great memories with us!
Price: $10 - $15
Info
Festival