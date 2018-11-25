Pomegranate Days

Best Thanksgiving Weekend EVER!

Camels love pomegranates so come feed our tasty crop to our herd of friendly camels. Enjoy camel rides, circus acts under a colorful big-top, the Wild West Turkey Stampede, our adorable mini sheep petting town, food, games and fun!

You've seen us on DIRTY JOBS w/ Mike Rowe and BIZARRE FOODS w/ Andrew Zimmern.

Get off the couch, out of the mall and make great memories with us!

Price: $10 - $15