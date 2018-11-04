Pop Up Shop with WHEELHOUSE

Where HSCC//Linksoul Lab

530 South Coast Hwy

Oceanside, Ca

Cost 35. 00 for a 20 minute personal stylist service or

you can shop til you drop with Julia of Wheelhouse Vintage

What WHEELHOUSE POP UP SHOP

Shop with your friends and/or Personal Stylists to get your look for the season!

In addition, a team of personal stylists gives you a 20 minute consultation and personal touch with your favorite clothing including a polaroid snapshot to begin your very own look book.

Wine and Charcuterie board will be served.

Wherever you are, come join the experience of our fun and stylish Pop-Up Shop!

Who Julia Reeser is a commercial wardrobe stylist and vintage collector. Having dressed hundreds, if not thousands of bodies, she has a superior instinct for dressing all body types and nudging people out of their comfort zones. Her expert eye for quality, texture and fit brings smiles and excitement to everyone she dresses. After years in the commercial advertising world, she has been moved by the amount of waste produced in her industry. This observation, combined with her love for treasure hunting, inspired her traveling shop WHEELHOUSE: a collection of lightly worn, high quality garments and accessories.

We all want to own clothes we love; to enjoy getting dressed, and to feel confident when we leave the house.

But most times, we don’t. We have closets full of clothes, but not many quality garments that can be paired together to create outfits that reflect who we are.

By working with a professional stylist, you will explore the best possible expression of you; your favorite physical assets, how you want to be seen by the world, and your personal wardrobe blocks. This will be fun!