POP Tour 2019: Light Years Away

Public Performances March 9 & 10

Touring San Diego Schools January 30 - March 30

The year is 2068. Having discovered a new inhabitable planet named YOLO 6, NASA sponsors a contest to discover who should be chosen to live on this new world, and three 5th graders are up for the challenge! They embark on a storytelling journey, learning about the real problems, as well as the real beauty in their current world and what they think should be created in the next. Through their new-found friendship, this individual mission turns them into a team of thinkers ready to lift off on a new path. Audiences will get an opportunity to decide who gets to go to YOLO 6, launching them on their own voyage to dream bigger and celebrate teamwork.

Introduced in 1987, the POP Tour travels throughout the county, touring schools, libraries and community centers. Prior to each performance, a Playhouse teaching artist visits each school to engage students in an interactive workshop to explore issues and themes at the core of the play. The Playhouse also provides schools with a standards-based engagement guide that enables educators to integrate the play into their existing curriculum. After each performance, the cast and crew conduct a question and answer session with the audience.