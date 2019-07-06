Pop-up Art & Film Screening

You’re invited to Encinitas on July 6, 1-5pm to an ART POP-up and FREE screening of Chasing Coral, hosted by the San Dieguito Art Guild and Cheryl Ehlers. This Sundance award-winning, film follows a team of divers, photographers and scientists on a thrilling adventure to capture why warming ocean water is causing coral reefs to vanish at an unprecedented rate. Film screening begins at 2pm.

The SDAG artists are supporting the cause and will have a variety of artworks to view and for sale, available 1-5pm. For more information view the trailer, visit chasingcoral.com. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information contact Cheryl Ehlers at 760-519-1551, cheryl@cherylehlersart.com or https://sandieguitoartguild.com/.