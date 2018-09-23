Pop-Up Doughnut Shop: Brunch Edition

Attention doughnut lovers! On Sunday, September 23rd, five talented pastry chefs will join forces for a Pop-Up Doughnut Shop at Tower 23 Hotel! The event will be held in the wine room at JRDN, a stylish space with a private ocean view patio.

Each chef will create two signature doughnuts for the event. Expect gourmet options like Black Currant with Candied Lemon and Peanut Brittle and Caramel Pretzel Cronuts, plus unique brunch-inspired selections like Strawberry Mimosa, "Pancakes and Caviar", and more!

Participating chefs/shops include:

Melody Yono, Tower23 Hotel

Adrian Mendoza, Herb & Eatery / Herb & Wood

Kristianna Zabala, KRZ Kitchen

Jeremy Harville, TRUST Restaurant / Hundred Proof

Devil's Dozen Donut Shop

Tickets include four doughnuts of your choice and a refreshing mocktail by the talented team at JRDN.

Additional beverages will be available for purchase at the bar. This event is all-ages—kids are welcome too!

Quantities of all items are limited; arrive early for the best selection!

Proceeds benefit Friendly Feast and local teachers and classrooms through donations to DonorsChoose.org.