Pop-Up Graffiti Party Supporting Art Park Under Hwy 163

The San Diego Cultural Arts Alliance (SDCAA) in partnership with Writerz Blok, the nation’s first legal graffiti park, will host Shake & Paint on July 9th, a pop-up art event supporting SDCAA’s effort to establish a graffiti park under the 163 freeway.

SDCAA has established a community working group to advocate for the creation of this trailblazing art park. The 163 underpass has been frequented by hundreds of renowned graffiti artists over the years who have left art on the walls that few people have ever seen. Today, thousands of square feet of concrete walls are covered with compelling works of graffiti art.

The event, which will be hosted at Writerz Blok’s graffiti park off of Euclid Avenue, will give attendees the chance to see live graffiti demonstrations, peruse works by numerous artists, and learn about the history and credibility of the art form.