Pop-Up Senior Care Coaching Clinic

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037

Meet with a local gerontologist to get answers to your questions about senior services, care and planning. The Senior Care Coaching Clinics empower older adults to find the right mix of services, troubleshoot dead ends, and feel confident about options and develop an action plan that works for them. Appointment required. (619) 540-1648.

Mon, May 6, 10am-1pm. Free service. Presented by CARR.

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
La Jolla
858-459-0831
