Pop-Up Senior Care Coaching Clinic
La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
Meet with a local gerontologist to get answers to your questions about senior services, care and planning. The Senior Care Coaching Clinics empower older adults to find the right mix of services, troubleshoot dead ends, and feel confident about options and develop an action plan that works for them. Appointment required. (619) 540-1648.
Mon, May 6, 10am-1pm. Free service. Presented by CARR.
Info
