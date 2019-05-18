Pop-Up Swap + Hip Hop Day Party

Sleep Bedder at Sommeil 2867 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 92104

Pop•up•swap (noun): a fun, environmentally-conscious fashion and music experience. A place to learn how simple lifestyle and wardrobe styling tips can make a positive impact. A space to learn, share & connect with growth-minded people. swap+sustain and Sleep Bedder at Sommeil are hosting a sustainable and conscious clothing swap to the tunes of local live hip hop music artists curated by Jack King. Connect with forward-thinkers while learning how simple lifestyle and wardrobe swaps can make a positive impact. 11 am – 3 pm Free entry | $15 to join the swap Enjoy live music, refreshments, and a bar...because sustainability should be celebrated in all its forms. This event also includes interactive installations that help explore issues with the fast fashion industry and inspire thinking. Learn more at www.swapandsustain.com.

Sleep Bedder at Sommeil 2867 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 92104 View Map
Special Events
North Park, San Diego
619-287-2337
