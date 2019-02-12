PopUp Shop & PlayDate

Come Socialize, Shop, & Play At Our Valentines Themed Playdate! Mommy & Me Art Project by Fillthatspace, Valentines Mini Photoshoots, 2 Usborne storytimes, Hands On Crafts, & A Fun Fitness Activity for the kiddos! We will also have sensory tables by Brander Blooms!

Event is Completely FREE, but if you’d like to purchase a Framed Mommy & Me Art Project, you can prepay at the door or use this link:

https://bit.ly/2FzjWHp

To reserve a spot for your mini shoot, please pay Brit $20 via Venmo @BMitchellC. $20 you will get 2 edited digital images of your little ones.

Mimosa Specials for the moms and free cotton candy for the kids with food purchase!

Please REGISTER so we know how many kiddos are coming!