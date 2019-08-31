Sand Sculpting Challenge & Dimensional Art Expo

Hailed as Best U.S. Labor Day Event in 2018 by CNN Travel, a Top 20 “Must See” seaside festival in the world by American Express and USA Today’s 10 Best, the U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge and Dimensional Art Exposition returns to San Diego’s downtown waterfront for three days of sun, family-fun and spectacular scenery, Saturday, August 31 – Monday, September 2.

San Diego’s largest Labor Day weekend celebration is one of the world’s most prominent sand sculpting competitions. It is the focal point of activities that draw over 200,000 visitors to the beautiful Embarcadero and Broadway cruise ship pier. 12 World Master Sculptors carve solo for four days to create museum-quality sculptures reaching up to 15 ft. tall and weighing over 20,000 lbs. Some of the best sand artists in the world challenge some of the best in the U.S. In addition, three teams of four recreate the U.S. Open Sandcastle Competition that ran from 1980-2011. In all, there are 20 amazing sculptures.

The annual Dimensional Art Exposition runs alongside the Sand Sculpting Challenge. Artists from as far away as New Mexico and Montana exhibit and sell their amazing one-of-a-kind creations. Visitors can browse more than 2,000 items such as hand-made clothing and accessories, wood carvings and metal designs, beautiful gourds, glass art, jewelry, quilled greeting cards, ceramics and much more -- dimensional art they can take home.

More 2019 Show Features:

• San Diego Seals lacrosse stars make special appearances to take photos with fans and sign autographs.

• EXPANDED Kid Zone features sandcastle building lessons from Master Sculptors, and rides such as European Bungie, Bubble Fun, Bounce Houses and more!

• Families can picnic on the bay with food and drink from over a dozen gourmet food trucks and vendors including: Cousins Maine Lobster, Eat Your Heart Out, The Habit Burger Grille, Matheny’s Wagon Works, Lolita’s Mexican Food, Sophia’s Kitchen, Pomodoro Rosso, Kettle Masters Kettle Korn, Cruising Cones, Goodness Baked Cookie Co., Old School Shave Ice, Maui Wowi and more!

• Live entertainment from bands paying tribute to the Beatles, Beach Boys, Dylan, Journey and other greats. Special appearances by Elvis on Saturday and Sunday nights!

Admission:

Adults (13-62) -- $12 online thru 8/10; $15 after and at gate

Seniors (62+) -- $10 online thru 8/10; $13 after and at gate

Kids (2 – 12 years) -- $8 online thru 8/10; $10 after and at gate

Toddlers (under 2 years) -- FREE

Active duty military, EMT’s, fire and police -- FREE with valid ID (individual only)

VIP Package (all ages) -- Includes weekend-long admission, cut-the-line privileges, very special shaded seating section in the middle of the bay, 2 free drinks, free Habit Burger post-event coupon, and upgraded facilities (value up to $70) -- $35 thru 8/10; $40 after and at gate

Tickets available at https://ussandsculpting.com/tickets/purchase-tickets/