A Porto Vista Hotel Kitschmas Special by Artist Duo Brian & Ryan

A holiday celebration for the new Hotel art installation with Christmas designs from mid-century to present. Free Admission.

About this Event

Brian and Ryan | A Porto Vista Hotel Kitschmas Special

December 1, 2018 - January 6, 2019

Artist Reception: Thursday, December 6, 6PM - 8PM

1835 Columbia Street, San Diego, Ca 92101

In collaboration with the Porto Vista Hotel, 1805 Gallery is pleased to present A Porto Vista Hotel Kitschmas Special by the collaborative art duo Brian and Ryan. Brian and Ryan will construct an installation that celebrates Christmas designs from mid-century to present. The installation explores the season’s unabashed twinkling lights, impulse shopping, glittering excesses and holiday television specials.

The work will be on view in the Lobby of the Porto Vista Hotel from December 1, 2018 through January 6, 2019. An artist reception will be held on Thursday, December 6, 2018 from 6PM to 8PM. Guests are invited to enjoy holiday music and refreshments provided by the GlassDoor restaurant. This event is free and open to the public.

Artists Brian Black and Ryan Bulis describe Kitschmas as “that childhood moment of excitement when you wake up on Christmas morning and unwrap a mountain of plastic toys including that one offbeat toy from your great-great aunt. And it’s that feeling of euphoria you get as an adult years later when you once again come across that same toy from your childhood at a rummage sale.” Brian and Ryan use the power of Kitschmas to elicit an emotional response from viewers transporting them to a place of comfort, humor and familiarity.

Brian Black and Ryan Bulis have been working collaboratively in Southern California since 2004. This artist team appropriates iconic activities and challenges preconceptions of masculinity, athleticism and identity. By adjusting the familiar and pushing the level of absurdity in their art making, they invite the audience to reconsider the sanctity and boundaries of the art institution.

Gallery Director: Lauren Siry

