Posh Party

to Google Calendar - Posh Party - 2017-01-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Posh Party - 2017-01-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Posh Party - 2017-01-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Posh Party - 2017-01-25 18:00:00

SummerSalt Rooftop Pool & Lounge 1047 5th Ave., 4th Floor, San Diego, San Diego, California 92101

Come kick off Poshmark’s #PoshNation Seller Stylist Tour with us at our first destination -- San Diego.

Grab your friends and get ready for a night out where you’ll be able to meet your fellow Seller Stylist PFFs, Team Posh and Poshmark’s CEO.

When: Wednesday, January 25th from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Where: Hotel Palomar, SummerSalt Rooftop Pool & Lounge

What: Photobooth, cocktails, giveaways, networking and fun with your PFFs

https://blog.poshmark.com/2017/01/11/introducing-poshnation-the-seller-stylist-tour/

Info

SummerSalt Rooftop Pool & Lounge 1047 5th Ave., 4th Floor, San Diego, San Diego, California 92101 View Map

Special Events
Downtown

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Posh Party - 2017-01-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Posh Party - 2017-01-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Posh Party - 2017-01-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Posh Party - 2017-01-25 18:00:00