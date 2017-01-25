Posh Party
SummerSalt Rooftop Pool & Lounge 1047 5th Ave., 4th Floor, San Diego, San Diego, California 92101
Come kick off Poshmark’s #PoshNation Seller Stylist Tour with us at our first destination -- San Diego.
Grab your friends and get ready for a night out where you’ll be able to meet your fellow Seller Stylist PFFs, Team Posh and Poshmark’s CEO.
When: Wednesday, January 25th from 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Where: Hotel Palomar, SummerSalt Rooftop Pool & Lounge
What: Photobooth, cocktails, giveaways, networking and fun with your PFFs
https://blog.poshmark.com/2017/01/11/introducing-poshnation-the-seller-stylist-tour/
Info
