Post-Castro Cuba
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
San Diego Diplomacy Council presents: Post-Castro Cuba. Join us for a discussion on post-Castro Cuba guided by guest speaker Richard E. Feinberg, senior fellow in the Latin American Initiative at Brookings and professor of international political economy in the School of Global Policy and Strategy at the University of California, San Diego. Feinberg has also served as former national security assistant to President Clinton.
