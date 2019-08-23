PostSecret Live with Frank Warren

Casa Del Prado Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92101

Frank Warren, the founder of PostSecret, is back, bringing his world-famous community art project to life with an unforgettable talk in Balboa Park. In this interactive presentation, you’ll learn about the inspiration and history of the PostSecret project, ask Frank your questions, listen to others share their secrets or share your own, find out about the San Diego Museum of Man's PostSecret exhibit, and more!

Info

Casa Del Prado Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Balboa Park
