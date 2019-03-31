The Poway Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to the Inspire Charter School Poway Americana Festival, a red white 'n' cool community fair celebrating our roots and boots in Poway, the City in the Country. Enjoy "old time" events such as a hi-striker, "bull roping," roots music, shotgun weddings, rides and carnival games. The Americana Festival is a family-friendly event with lots of entertainment, food, crafts, commercial vendors, the Madame Mechanic Classic Car Show and a beer garden. The Festival is free and boasts 200 vendors. The musical line-up includes Gemini Junction, Whisky & Burlap, Three Chord Justice, Farm Truck and Planet Jack playing a wide variety of country, blues, Americana and classic rock music.

The Americana Festival is located on Midland Road between Poway Road and Hilleary.

For more information visit www.poway.com or call 858.748.0016.