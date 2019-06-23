Poway Summer Concert Series 2019

June 23, Sunday, 5:30pm-7:00pm. July 7, Sunday, 5:30pm-7:00pm. July 14, 5:30pm-7:00pm. July 21, 5:30pm-7:00pm. July 28, 5:30pm-7:00pm. August 4, 5:30pm-7:00pm. August 11, 5:30pm-7:00pm.

Some of the best local entertainment and summer fun returns to Poway with the Summer Concert Series! Please arrive early to secure a spot in front of the stage. Come Hungry! There will be Food Trucks offering food for purchase at the Lake Poway concerts. Bring your blanket or chair and have a great time with family and friends.

The concert season kicks off June 23rd at Lake Poway with The Mighty Untouchables who have been bringing their high energy sounds to Poway for the last several years. Next, on July 7th, and also at Lake Poway is Pickleback Shine. Playing modern Country, they were a huge hit the last two years. Our third concert is July 14th at Old Poway Park with The Benedetti Trio, a returning favorite. Back at Lake Poway on July 21st is Y3K a band that is new to the Summer Concert Series, they promise danceable hits.

The next concert is at Old Poway Park on July 28th and features Trails and Rails playing Cowboy and Train songs. August 4th at Lake Poway is Blue Breeze Band, playing Motown, R & B, Soul and Funk. Finally, our concert season ends on a high note with The Pomerado Community Band and special guests The Summer Winds playing Old Poway Park on August 11th. Bringing back the big band sound they are the perfect end to the season.

Arrive early! The parking lot may be completely full by 4 PM or earlier. The Concert is free. Parking for Lake Poway concerts is $10 per car for non-Poway residents, or a free shuttle from Poway High School is available.

Visit our website for the complete line-up and more details. www.poway.org

Lake Poway, 14644 Lake Poway Road, Poway CA, 92064.

Old Poway Park, 14134 Midland Road, Poway CA, 92064.

Information: (858) 668-4772