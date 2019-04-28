Poway Symphonette Spring concert

Program-

Solo performances from Poway Symphonette members featuring music of the Baroque and Classical Periods. Also a preview of our performance music for the Austria tour and Salzburg Cantus Festival concerts:

Entrance To The Queen of Sheba-Handel

Concerto in D Major for Solo Flute and Strings-Vivaldi

Concerto in G Major for Two Solo Violins-Vivaldi

Concerto for Oboe and Violin (2 Violins)-Bach

Concerto in C Major for Solo Cello-Vivaldi

Concerto in G Major for Strings-Vivaldi

Themes from "Gloria"-Vivaldi

All Ages are welcome, donations gladly accepted at the door. The Poway Symphonette is operated through the PUSD Adult School and donations are graciously accepted in defraying the cost of our programs and concerts.

Ulli Reiner is the epitome of music in her life as an educator, conductor, and violinist. Ms. Reiner is an adjunct faculty member of Palomar College; former Concertmaster of the Palomar College Symphony Orchestra; current Applied Music Instructor of Violin and Viola Studies; Concertmaster of the Poway Symphony Orchestra, which she is the Founder and Orchestra Manager; and Concertmaster of the Poway Symphonette, which she is Conductor/Founder and soloist. She is the conductor for the San Diego Youth Symphony and Youth Philharmonic Orchestra. She has also been the Orchestra Director for the Poway Unified School District since 1983. Ms. Reiner’s ensembles continually receive invitations to perform in festivals and major concert halls across the globe including Europe, Austria and China.

This Grammy Education Award Top Finalist from 2017 is a five time Grammy Award nominee. Ms. Reiner has many interests outside music including being an avid supporter of wildlife including wildlife rescue, is a member of several wildlife organizations across the globe, a photographer of nature, pilot of Piper Cherokee single engine planes and including studies in Falconry and Mandarin Chinese.

The Poway Symphonette is operated thru the Poway Unified Adult Education Department and is open to adults of all ages who would love music and would love to support our mission of “bringing classical music to the community and surrounding areas of San Diego”

The Poway Symphonette will be traveling to Vienna, Melk and Salzburg June 30th-July 1st this summer and will perform at the beautiful St. Peter’s Church in Vienna, the Melk Monastery, the Salzburg Mirabell Garden, the

Salzburg Cathedral and at the famous Salzburg Mozarteum. The Symphonette was invited for a second year in a row to perform at the famous Cantus Festival in Salzburg along with 5 invited choirs and orchestras from across the globe.

This trip is also open to families and friends who wish to join in on our musical journey. For information please contact Ulli Reiner at ureiner@earthlink.net