Power of Photography for Humanity by Reza Deghati - UC San Diego

“Power of Photography for Humanity” public presentation by Reza Deghati

UC San Diego Atkinson Hall Auditorium — Qualcomm Institute - Monday, April 8, 6 p.m.

Event is FREE and open to the public. Please RSVP: https://rezaphoto.eventbrite.com

Join the UC San Diego Division of Arts and Humanities as we welcome Reza to campus as a visiting artist under the Roghieh Chehre-Azad Distinguished Professorship. Reza will bring his unique voice and photography to students, faculty and the greater San Diego community, exploring Power of Photography for Humanity.

A philanthropist, idealist and humanist, Reza Deghati’s career began with studies in architecture. He has gone on to become a renowned photojournalist who, for the last three decades, has worked all over the world, most notably for National Geographic.

His assignments have taken him to over 100 countries as a witness to humanity’s conflicts and catastrophes, and has been celebrated internationally through media, a series of books, exhibitions and documentaries made for the National Geographic Channel.

