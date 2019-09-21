On Saturday, September 21, 93 year old world-renowned speaker and bestselling author, Swami A. Parthasarathy will present a lecture entitled Governing Business & Relationships at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center at 10:30 a.m. Hosted by Vedanta Institute Los Angeles and a group of local supporters, the free event will introduce the philosophy of Vedanta, share knowledge on the practice of intellectual development and teach individuals how they can elevate their lives and achieve the ultimate goal of Self-realization. The theme of the speaking event focuses on self-development through study and reflection of the higher values of life rather than correcting the external world. Come learn how you can attain success and enhance your personal and professional life! The event is free to the public but RSVP is required here.