Pre-NYE Masquerade in San Diego

Jai Ho! Dance Party returns to San Diego with:

BOLLYWOOD MASQUERADE

Pre-New Year's Eve Party

Underneath the mask we are all one - just star stuff waiting for our time to shine. Let's celebrate our unity in diversity as Jai Ho! Dance Party returns to San Diego one last time in 2018 after rocking Portland, Seattle, SF, Los Angeles, Denver & New Orleans.

Get tickets here: http://bit.ly/pre-nye-sd

Limited tickets will be sold in advance. Remaining tickets at the door.

SATURDAY DEC 29, 2018

KAVA LOUNGE

2812 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA

Featuring multi-talented & celebrated Bollywood Entertainer:

DJ PRASHANT

________________________

FEATURING:

- Interactive Dance Lesson @ 10 pm

- Professional Photography

- Dance all night with DJ Prashant

DETAILS:

- Doors open 9 pm

- $10 Groups of 4+, $15 Advanced, $20 At The Door (Door sales are CASH only)

- 21+, official ID required

________________________

DJ PRASHANT:

TEDx Talk: Bollywood The Timing Is Right at https://youtu.be/Ab-gco2qYyU

MUSIC: http://YouTube.com/DreamPrashant

DANCE VIDEOS: http://YouTube.com/DanceWithPrashant

MIXTAPES: https://YouTube.com/user/BollywoodMixtape

FB: http://fb.com/DreamPrashant

INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/DreamPrashant

TV NEWS: http://tinyurl.com/prashant-tv-news

Founder of Jai Ho! Dance Party & Dance United, Prashant is an ex-intel engineer turned Bollywood entertainer who regularly performs across the United States. A one-of-a-kind Bollywood showman, this triple threat singer, choreographer, & DJ has a simple agenda, to make you dance all night long.

While rooted deeply in Bollywood & Bhangra music, his DJ sets often feature an irresistible blend of some of world's hottest dance music genres.

Prashant's effervescent personality & charisma instantly strikes a chord with audiences of all ages & backgrounds. The interactive dance lessons sprinkled in his DJ sets compel everybody to rock the dance floor, transforming any dance party into a full-fledged Bollywood musical within minutes.

FAQs:

Are there ID requirements or an age limit to enter the event?

Strictly 21+, please bring state issued ID or passport.

What are my transport/parking options getting to the event?

There is plenty of street parking available, as well as public transportation near by.

Are tickets refundable?

Unfortunately, tickets are non-refundable.