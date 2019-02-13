Pre-Valentine's Dinner Specials at Chandler's

Treat your loved one to a romantic Pre-Valentine's evening at Chandler’s Restaurant. Your heart will be a-flutter whether you come with your love, or with your lovely friends. Chef’s dinner and specials will be served from 5 till 10 p.m. Make it a date, and savor every minute!

MENU HIGHLIGHTS

Wagyu Beef Skewers

Kobe Beef Brisket

Clam & Shrimp Linquine

Strawberries & Cream Cheesecake

Reservations recommend