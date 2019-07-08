Preparing for the Camino de Santiago

What does it take to walk the Camino de Santiago ancient pilgrimage route across Spain? What inspires more than 300,000 people a year to make this epic trek? Seasoned hiker and Camino pilgrim Karin Kiser answers these questions and more in this fun and informative event. She’ll show you what gear she used, which resources to consider and how to make the most of your Camino. Meet with those who have walked this path before and get your questions answered. Karin has walked the Camino three times, served as a volunteer at a pilgrim hostel in Spain and led cleanup efforts along the camino francés. She is a member of the American Pilgrims on the Camino and author of 10 books, including Your Inner Camino and After the Camino. Price: free