Prestige Autowash & Automotive Fundraiser

Since 1968 Prestige Autowash & Automotive has been a family owned and operated automotive and car wash center with one mission – provide quality service that makes our customers feel good. This year marks our 50th Anniversary and as a thank you and to show our gratitude with the endless support we will be throwing a fundraiser on Saturday November 17th from 8am-5 pm. We have partnered with the amazing nonprofit organization, Include Autism to offer 50% off all car wash packages, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting their incredible cause. We also are offering donations on our facebook page if people aren't able to attend.