Pride Lighting Celebration - UC San Diego Health

UC San Diego Medical Center 200 W. Arbor Drive, San Diego, California 92103

We’re lighting UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest in rainbow colors for the month of July. Join us in celebrating the LGBT community and our commitment to health care equality.The event will include live music by The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus and complimentary refreshments.

RSVP: health.ucsd.edu/pridecelebration

UC San Diego Medical Center 200 W. Arbor Drive, San Diego, California 92103 View Map
Hillcrest
