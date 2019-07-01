Pride Lighting Celebration - UC San Diego Health
UC San Diego Medical Center 200 W. Arbor Drive, San Diego, California 92103
We’re lighting UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest in rainbow colors for the month of July. Join us in celebrating the LGBT community and our commitment to health care equality.The event will include live music by The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus and complimentary refreshments.
RSVP: health.ucsd.edu/pridecelebration
