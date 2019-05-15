Pride and Prejudice
Cygnet Theatre 4040 Twiggs St. , San Diego, California 92110
The outspoken Elizabeth Bennet faces mounting pressure from her status-conscious mother to secure a suitable marriage. But is marriage suitable for a woman of Elizabeth’s intelligence and independence? Especially when the irritating, aloof, self-involved… tall, vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aristocratic Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn. Literature’s greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical, or so full of life as it does in this effervescent new adaptation.
Info
Cygnet Theatre 4040 Twiggs St. , San Diego, California 92110 View Map
Old Town