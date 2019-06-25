Primavera Ristorante’s 30th Anniversary Dinner

Saluti to a festa di anniversario for a great cause! Primavera Ristorante, the family-owned and operated Italian restaurant located in Coronado, will mark its 30th anniversary with a five-course dinner benefiting 22KILL from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25. The celebratory evening will begin with a glass of Prosecco, followed by a prix fixe dinner priced at $85 per person. Dishes include grilled eggplant crostini; insalata caprese; fresh asparagus and shiitake risotto; tagliatelle with shrimp and scallops; scampi primavera; vitello scaloppini al marsala; filet mignon and more. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to 22KILL, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and combats suicide by empowering veterans, first responders and their families through traditional and non-traditional therapies. Seating is limited and reservations are available by calling 619.435.0454.