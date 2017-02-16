Print Culture, extended!

The run of "Print Culture" at the San Diego Central Library has been extended through May 7. This exhibit of fine graphic design draws attention to the unique creative relationship between the defense industry and San Diego’s community of artists in the 1950s and 1960s, when many worked in the defense industry to pay the bills. Designers, illustrators, photographers, artists and art directors are represented. Artists include John Baldessari, Bob Matheny, Jim Sundell and Barney Reid among others.

Free to all, "Print Culture" is viewable at the art gallery on the Central Library's 9th floor